Bihar's Jehanabad stampede: 50 officials served show-cause notices

Jehanabad (Bihar), Aug 14 (PTI) Altogether 50 officials, including 43 police personnel, have been issued show-cause notices for the stampede at a temple in Bihar's Jehanabad district that resulted in seven deaths and 16 injuries.

Seven district administration officials received show-cause notices, while 43 policemen were asked to explain why the stampede occurred despite their presence.

Seven persons, including six women, were killed and 16 others injured in the stampede at Baba Siddheshwar Nath Temple in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

A day after the incident, police arrested a flower vendor who had reportedly clashed with devotees leading to the stampede in the area.

District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey told PTI on Wednesday, "Seven administrative officials have been issued show-cause notices. Preliminary reports indicate that two officials who were supposed to be present were absent, and the remaining five are being held accountable for dereliction of duty." Disciplinary actions will follow after the investigation is completed, she added.

The officials who received notices include magistrates, sub-divisional officers, block-level officers, a civil surgeon, and deputy collectors, the DM said.

Regarding the 43 police personnel, SP Arvind Pratap Singh said, "The district police has issued show-cause notices to 43 officers, asking them to explain the incident despite their presence. Disciplinary actions will be taken after the inquiry is completed." A comprehensive security deployment is planned for the last Monday of Shravan, when a large number of devotees are expected.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the incident took place following a clash between flower vendors near the temple and a few Kanwarias. The entire area has now been declared as a 'vendor-free zone'.

"The district police has deployed additional security personnel along the route and near the temple premises from today. Besides, a temporary medical facility/hospital has also been opened near Makhdumpur in case of any untoward incident," the DM said.