Bihar's Muzaffarpur gets Rs 100cr radiotherapy centre

Patna, Sep 17 (PTI) A radiotherapy centre, attached to a cancer hospital recently inaugurated in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been developed at an investment of Rs 100 crore by pharma major Alkem Laboratories.

The Samprada Singh Memorial Radiotherapy Centre, named after the company's late founder who hailed from the state, aims to treat 3,500-4,000 patients a year, a statement issued by the firm said.

It is a part of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC), inaugurated by the PM last month.

"Alkem has its roots in Bihar, and it is deeply meaningful for us to contribute back to the region. With cancer cases rising each year, the need for world-class facilities closer to home has never been greater," said Alkem's Executive Director Madhurima Singh.

HBCHRC Director Kumar Prabhash said, "Our partnership with Alkem Foundation builds on years of working together in screening and palliative care. With this centre, we are able to take that collaboration further by providing complete and compassionate cancer care to patients in Bihar and neighbouring states, bridging the longstanding gap in cancer treatment in these parts of India." According to the statement issued by the company, the centre is technologically the most advanced radiotherapy facility in Bihar and among the top three to four in eastern India.

"It is equipped with linear accelerators (LINAC), stereotaxy, organ motion management systems, CT simulator, and in-house brachytherapy with dedicated applicators,” it said. PTI NAC NN