Bihar's 'niyojit' teachers to remain at their current places of posting after regularisation

Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) In a big relief to the non-commissioned ('niyojit') teachers, the Bihar Cabinet on Thursday decided that they would remain at their current places of posting even after their services were regularised and they were given government employee status, an official said.

The decision is likely to strike a chord with more than 3.39 lakh Niyojit teachers. Out of them, 2.53 lakh have now become ‘exclusive teachers’ after clearing their competency tests.

Around 85,609 non-commissioned teachers have so far not appeared for the competency tests. In 2006 these teachers were appointed through Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Talking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), said, "Around 2.53 lakh exclusive teachers will remain at their current places of posting. They will not be transferred as the state Cabinet approved a proposal pertaining to the amendments in the transfer/posting clauses of the Exclusive Teachers Rules-2023. Now, this decision of the Cabinet will soon be notified”.

According to rules, Niyojit Teachers, who cleared their competency tests are called ‘Execluive teachers’ in Bihar and they enjoy regular government employee status.

“These teachers will have to clear mandatory competency examinations to get government employee status. A total of five chances - three online and two offline - will be given to each teacher for clearing the tests. This was also approved by the Cabinet on Thursday. Earlier such teachers were given only three chances”, said Siddharth.

He, however, clarified that their appointments after clearing competency tests, at their current posting will be provisional.

“If the government brings any change in the rules in future, it will be accordingly modified,” he said.

The ACS also said that the provisions approved by the Cabinet make it clear that in certain specific circumstances, such teachers can be transferred from their current postings.

“If they (exclusive teachers) indulge in anti-government activities or instigate other teachers for such acts or try to disrupt the atmosphere of the school where they are posted. In such circumstances, such teachers will be transferred to other schools or even out of the district based on the report of the concerned authorities and approved by the senior officials of the department,” he said.

Initially, such teachers will be served show-cause notices after receiving complaints from the competent authority, he clarified.

“The cabinet also approved Rs 642.64 crore for the conversion of Kamla river weir into a barrage in Jayanagar in Madhubani district,” he said.

The conversion of Kamla weir into a barrage will create an additional irrigation capacity in several acres of land, said a senior official of the state Water Resources Department.

“It will also provide a guaranteed irrigation facility to the farmers of this area, leading to their economic growth,” the official said. PTI PKD NN