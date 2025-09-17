Bihar’s prepaid electricity meters are cheaters: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna/Mokama/Bakhtiyarpur, Sep 17 (PTI) Terming the smart prepaid electricity meters, being installed by the Bihar government across the state as “cheater meters”, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the NDA administration is least concerned about the problems faced by the consumers.

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly also claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a “cheat” as, Yadav alleged, he copies development plans of the INDIA bloc.

Addressing a rally in Bakhtiyarpur as part of his ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’, Yadav said, “These smart prepaid electricity meters are cheater meters. People are getting exorbitant bills and are struggling under financial burden. But the state government is least concerned about the problems faced by the consumers who have installed these meters." This “incompetent” Bihar government nurtures and protects criminals and the corrupt, the RJD leader alleged.

“The CM is also a cheat who copies development plans of the Mahagathbandhan. He announces plans that we proposed earlier. This tired and copycat government has been exposed, and it will be thrown out in the coming assembly polls. We have a vision and we will form the government,” he said.

When the INDIA bloc forms the government in the state, people will get employment, better healthcare infrastructure, and migration will be checked, Yadav said while addressing a gathering in Mokama where he rode a horse during a road show.

Training his guns at the BJP, Yadav claimed the party has colluded with the Election Commission to deprive the people of Bihar of their right to vote.

“The BJP and its allies are vote chor…they indulge in stealing votes,” he alleged.

According to RJD sources, the first leg of the Bihar Adhikar Yatra will come to a close on September 20. It is likely to resume after Durga Puja festivities. PTI PKD NN