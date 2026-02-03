Bihar's sex ratio better than that of many states: Health Min

Patna, Feb 3 (PTI) Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Tuesday claimed that the sex ratio in the state was better than that of many states in the country.

He was responding to a question from CPI(ML) Liberation MLC Shashi Yadav during the second day of the Budget session regarding a "dip" in the sex ratio of the state.

During the question hour, Yadav said that the sex ratio in Bihar had declined from 891 girls per 1,000 boys in 2022 to 882 in 2023-24.

Pandey contested the data, saying that it "was an old figure".

"A recent official report puts the sex ratio in Bihar at 908, which is better than many other states. However, I agree with the member's (Shashi Yadav's) concern that this ratio should be even better," the minister said.

He stressed that the government is strictly monitoring sex determination and female foeticide, as outlined under the Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

There are programmes such as 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana' to empower women, Pandey added.

"From birth to marriage, the state government cares for their development," he said. PTI SUK ACD