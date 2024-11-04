Bihar's Sultanganj railway station will be renamed as Ajgaibinath Dham: DyCM Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Nov 4 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday announced that Sultanganj railway station in Bihar's Bhagalpur district would be renamed after Hindu shrine Ajgaibinath Dham.

Speaking at a function here, Choudhary said, "Sultaganj railway station in Bhagalpur district will soon be renamed after Hindu shrine Ajgaibinath Dham. A proposal in this regard has been passed by the concerned municipal council and it will soon be sent to the competent authority for changing the name of Sultanganj railway station".

Ajgaibinath Temple is an ancient temple of Lord Shiva and is in Sultanganj. The courtyard of the temple has exquisite carvings and inscriptions on stones.

The temple is located on the banks of the river Ganga. PTI PKD RG