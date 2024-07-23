Bihar's Vishnupad, Mahabodhi corridors to be transformed into world-class tourist destinations

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that the government will support the comprehensive development of Bihar's Vishnupad temple corridor and Mahabodhi temple to transform these sites into "world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations".

According to official figures, the Budget outlay for the tourism sector stands at Rs 2,479.62 crore for 2024-25, as compared to Rs 1,692.10 crore allocated in the last Budget (revised).

The Vishnupad temple, located next to the Falgu river in Gaya, is one of the most ancient Hindu shrines while the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"Tourism has always been a part of our civilisation. Our efforts in positioning India as a global tourist destination will also create jobs, stimulate investments and unlock economic opportunities for other sectors," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

In addition to the measures outlined in the interim budget, she proposed some measures related to the tourism sector.

"The Vishnupad temple at Gaya and the Mahabodhi temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar are of immense spiritual significance. Comprehensive development of the Vishnupad temple corridor and the Mahabodhi temple corridor will be supported, modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor to transform them into world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations," she said.

In her address, she also made announcements for the development of Rajgir and Nalanda in Bihar.

"Rajgir holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. The 20th Tirthankara Munisuvrat temple in the Jain temple complex is ancient. The Saptarishi or the seven hot springs form a warm water Brahm Kund that is sacred. A comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir will be undertaken.

"Our government will support the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre, besides reviving Nalanda University to its glorious stature," she added.

Nalanda is also home to the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat welcomed the announcements made for the sector in the Budget.

"The announcement of developing Nalanda as a tourist centre in Budget 2024 is a testament to India's glorious history rich in education, literature and spirituality. Nalanda University was a perfect example of the world's best level of education in ancient India.

"With the idea of ​​giving it a new light in the present times, the visionary prime minister had recently gone to Nalanda University on the occasion of the inauguration of its new campus. This announcement is repeatedly welcomed," Shekhawat said in a post in Hindi on X.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman said the government will also provide assistance to Odisha for the development of tourist destinations.

"Odisha's scenic beauty, temples, monuments, craftsmanship, wildlife sanctuaries, natural landscapes and pristine beaches make it an ultimate tourism destination. Our government will provide assistance for their development to Odisha as well," she said.

The announcements by the finance minister come at a time when the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee is underway in New Delhi.

The 11-day session was inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and others.

In her address, Sitharaman also said that the states in the eastern part of the country are "rich in endowments" and have "strong cultural traditions".

"We will formulate a plan, Purvodaya, for the all-round development of the eastern region of the country covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. This will cover human resource development, infrastructure, and generation of economic opportunities to make the region an engine to attain Viksit Bharat," she said.

On the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor, the government will support the development of an "industrial node at Gaya". This corridor will catalyse industrial development of the eastern region.

"The industrial node at Gaya will also be a good model for developing our ancient centres of cultural importance into future centres of modern economy. This model shall showcase 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' in our growth trajectory," Sitharaman said.

In her address, she also said that there is "tremendous potential" for cruise tourism in India.

"To give a fillip to this employment-generating industry, I am proposing a simpler tax regime for foreign shipping companies operating domestic cruises in the country," she added.

The Union minister asserted that the people have given a "unique opportunity to our government" to take the country on the path of strong development and all-round prosperity.

"In the interim budget, we promised to present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of Viksit Bharat. In line with the strategy set out in the interim budget, this budget envisages sustained efforts on nine priorities for generating ample opportunities for all," she said.

These nine priorities are productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing and services, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, research and development, and next-generation reforms.