Bihar's women must ensure RJD, its allies never return to power: Modi

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the RJD, stating that under its rule, women of Bihar suffered immensely, while calling upon them to ensure that the Lalu Prasad-led party and its allies never returned to power in the eastern state.

Modi was virtually addressing Bihar's women after launching through video conference from Delhi the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which 75 lakh women of the state received Rs 10,000 each for livelihood activities.

"Women of Bihar suffered a lot under the RJD rule... There were no roads, law and order was pathetic... but now women feel safe and secure under the Nitish Kumar government as the rule of law prevails. Hence, they must ensure that RJD and its allies never return to power," Modi said.

Stressing that the NDA government in Bihar was working for women empowerment, he said that the state would soon have the maximum number of 'Lakhpati Didis' in the country.

He said that the 75 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme would receive an additional Rs 2 lakh and training for improvement in entrepreneurial skills.

"Bihar's women now have two brothers, Nitish and Modi, who are working tirelessly for their betterment," he said.

Modi said that initiatives such as Ujjwala Yojana, free ration to 8.5 crore people of Bihar and Ayushman Bharat have improved the lives of residents of the state.

The launch of the new scheme ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar gains significance as women form a sizeable chunk of the electorate. Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.