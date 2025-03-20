Bijapur: CRPF recovers 3 IEDs on a day 26 Naxals killed

Raipur, Mar 20 (PTI) The CRPF on Thursday recovered three "powerful" IEDs planted by the Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, on a day when 26 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in this district.

The improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from Palnar (Gangloor Police Station), Kurcholi, and Bhimaram, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer said.

The troops were out on these routes for a routine "area domination" and anti-Naxal operations.

Each IED weighed about 1.5 kg and was packed with shrapnel and glass shards, the officer said.

A joint operation by various units of Chhattisgarh Police and the CoBRA commando unit of the CRPF undertook a major operation in Bijapur and in Kanker district, killing at least 30 members of the banned CPI (Maoist) on Thursday.

Twenty-six Maoists were killed along the Bijapur-Dantewada distrcit border in the Gangloor Police Station area of Bijapur, while the rest were neutralised in Kanker. PTI NES VN VN