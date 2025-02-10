Bijapur encounter: Martyrdom of jawans will inspire us to eliminate Naxalism, says DGP Gautam

Bijapur, Feb 10 (PTI) Martyrdom of two jawans in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district will continue to inspire other security personnel in eliminating Naxalism, Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam said on Monday.

Security forces on Sunday gunned down 31 Naxalites, including 11 women, in an encounter in Bijapur district. Head constable Naresh Dhruv of the district reserve guard and constable Vasit Ravte from the special task force were killed in the gunfight.

The DGP paid homage to the two martyred personnel during a wreath-laying ceremony at New Police Lines.

Talking to reporters, Gautam said, "Our jawans bravely executed the operation, in which 31 Naxalites were neutralised. The Indravati National Park is a difficult area (in terms of terrain and dense forest), and our jawans entered the place and bravely carried out the operation." "I pay my homage to the two brave martyred personnel. I hope their martyrdom and bravery will inspire the rest of the jawans in eliminating Naxalism." Public representatives from the BJP and Congress, senior officials from the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also paid tribute to the martyred personnel.

Sunday's strike on Naxalites was one of the biggest encounters in Chhattisgarh. The gunfight occurred on a forested hill along the border of Madded and Farsegarh police station areas of Bijapur.

With this incident, 81 Naxalites have been gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.

Of these 81 rebels, 65 were killed in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

Last year, 219 Naxalites were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh, according to police. PTI COR TKP ARU