Bijapur Naxal attack: Chhattisgarh, CRPF top cops visit blast site

Bijapur, Jan 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Ashok Juneja and CRPF DG Vitul Kumar on Tuesday visited the site in Bijapur district where eight security personnel and a civilian driver were killed after Naxalites blew up their vehicle, officials said.

In their biggest strike on security forces in Chhattisgarh in two years, Naxalites on Monday blew up a vehicle using an improvised explosive device (IED), weighing 60 to 70 kg, near Ambeli village under the Kutru police station area of the district.

Eight security personnel, four each from the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters units, travelling in the SUV and the vehicle's driver died on the spot, located around 70 km from the district headquarters.

Chhattisgarh DGP Juneja and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Kumar on Tuesday visited the site separately and took stock of the incident, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav told reporters here.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P and senior CRPF officials accompanied Director General Kumar, as per officials.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other senior state leaders paid homage to the deceased security personnel and their vehicle driver at the wreath-laying ceremony held at Police Lines, Karli, in Dantewada. PTI COR TKP GK