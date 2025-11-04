Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Project: Whatever decision Centre takes will be implemented, says Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Project in the state's Kullu district is a joint venture of the Union and the state government, and whatever decision the Centre takes would be implemented keeping in mind the sentiment of the people.

The 2.5-km Bijli Mahadev Ropeway, to be constructed for Rs 270 crores to provide all-weather connectivity to the temple, is part of the central government's Parvatmala Scheme launched in April 2022.

A day after representatives of the Bijli Mahadev Sangarsh Samiti apprised Union Health Minister J P Nadda about the growing widespread resentment against the project, the chief minister said that the project has already commenced, tree-cutting has been completed and objections should have come before tree-cutting began.

However, the sentiments of all the stakeholders will be respected, he said.

The Bijili Mahadev temple is located at a distance of 14 km from Kullu and devotees trek for nearly three hours to reach there. The move of the government to construct the ropeway has called for widespread protest by the residents, who have taken out several rallies against the project to develop the place as a tourist destination.

Talking to reporters here, the chief minister said this is a joint venture project and as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assigned the matter to Nadda, whatever decision he takes will be implemented, keeping in mind people's sentiments.

Representatives of the Bijli Mahadev Sangarsh Samiti, led by former Mandi MP Maheshwar Singh, who is also the chief caretaker of Lord Raghunath temple, had met Nadda on Monday and informed him about the decision of the Dev Jagti (assembly of deities) held last week at the Bijli Mahadev shrine, where local deities strongly opposed the proposed ropeway project.

The delegation also presented the details of protests held in the past against the ropeway project, environmental concerns and the verdict of deities (divine assembly). PTI BPL KSS KSS