Bijnor: 11 policemen suspended after accused enters district court premises with gun

Bijnor (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) Eleven policemen were suspended after an accused defying the security arrangements entered the district court premises with a gun with the intention of murder, a police official said on Saturday and added that the accused has been arrested.

Earlier on Friday, six policemen were posted at gate number 1 and five policemen at gate number 3 of the district court. During this time, the accused Harshit Chinkara had to appear in connection with a case lodged under the Gangster Act, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha.

Harshit was strolling outside the court when a youth who came with the intention of killing him took out a .315 bore gun, but he was caught before he could attack, he added.

The SP further said that the accused, identified as Ripul (22), has been arrested.

In this case, 11 policemen posted at both the gates have been suspended on charges of negligence and indifference in performing their duties, he added. PTI COR NAV AS AS