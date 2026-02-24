Bikaner minor rape accused nabbed, confessed to crime: Police

Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) Police have arrested the key accused in the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Bajju sub-division in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

The girl had left her home on February 21 to give her class 8 exam, but never reached the school.

Her family members found her semi-nude body a short distance away from home, Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar said.

In the wake of the murder, villagers went on a dharna to pressure authorities and refused the post-mortem of the body.

The family relented on the fourth day and allowed the autopsy.

Preliminary probe revealed that the accused, Shyam Sundar, waylaid the girl, and when she resisted, he strangled her, the officer said.

A medical report is awaited to establish whether she was raped, the officer said.

"We have arrested the accused, and he has confessed to the crime. Rape angle will be clear after the medical report," Sagar said.

ADG Lata Manoj visited Ranjitpura, where the incident happened, and took stock of the investigation.

Meanwhile, former minister Devi Singh Bhati spoke to protesters at the site of the dharna and convinced them to allow a post-mortem.

The sub-division administration has assured the family of financial assistance and a contractual job for a kin.

Bhati said he would speak to the chief minister along with protesters to fulfil their demands.

Former minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Kesklala Board chairman Mahendra Gehlot, sarpanch representative Bhagirath Tetrawal, family members and villagers agreed to the post-mortem and suspension of the dharna.

"Family members have convinced for post-mortem after assurances. We will ensure all demands are met," Devi Singh Bhati, former BJP minister, said.

"The administration has given written assurances. Protest had been called off," Bhanwar Singh Bhati, a former minister in the Congress government, said. PTI COR AG VN VN