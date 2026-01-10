Bike-born assailants open fire at luxury car showroom in Punjab's Ludhiana, none hurt

Ludhiana, Jan 10 (PTI) Two unidentified bike-borne persons allegedly opened fire at a luxury car showroom on Ferozepur road near Baddowal cantonment here, causing damage to two parked cars, police said on Saturday, According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ankur Gupta, six rounds were fired by the assailants on Saturday, shattering the glass of the two luxury vehicles. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Gupta said the bike-borne duo fled after the incident, and the motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

"We are investigating the matter and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits and determine their intentions," he added. PTI COR SUN ARB ARB ARB