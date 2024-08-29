Bike-born men snatch gold chain from Jehanabad RJD MLA's wife in Patna

Patna, Aug 29 (PTI) Two bike-borne men snatched a gold chain from the wife of Jehanabad RJD MLA Suday Yadav in Patna on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place when the victim was out for a morning walk near R-Block locality, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sachivalay police station.

According to police, the men approached from behind and forcibly took the gold chain she was wearing before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained injuries during the attack. A case has been filed, and the matter is under investigation, a district police officer said.

Police have identified the two-wheeler used in the crime and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects. PTI PKD MNB