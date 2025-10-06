Bike-borne assailants open fire at cement store in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, no one injured

Hoshiarpur, Oct 6 (PTI) Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a cement store near Adda Binewal Jhuggian here on Monday, police said.

According to police, no one was injured in the firing, and the exact motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

A bullet hit the side mirror of a car parked nearby before the attackers fled from the spot. During the incident, the owner's brother was sitting inside the shop, police said.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar said that an FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway. PTI COR CHS SMV OZ OZ