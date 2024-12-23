Bike-borne constable crushed by unknown vehicle in Mathura

Mathura, Dec 23 (PTI) A police constable was killed on Monday after an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle from behind near Pentha village under the Govardhan police station limits here, officials said.

"Constable Yaduveer Singh (35) was rushed to the community health centre in Govardhan after the collision, where he died during treatment," SHO of Govardhan police station, Vinod Babu Misra, said.

Singh, a resident of Kumher village in Rajasthan, was on his way to join duty at the Govardhan police station when the accident took place, the SHO said.

Police are trying to locate the vehicle that hit Singh's bike, he added. PTI COR NAV ARI