Bike-borne gunmen kill BJP leader, BJP-AJSU call Ranchi bandh on Thursday

Ranchi, Mar 26 (PTI) A BJP leader, who was also a former zila parishad member, was shot dead in broad daylight here on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Anil Tiger, BJP's Ranchi rural district general secretary.

In protest against the murder, the BJP and AJSU Party have called for a Ranchi bandh on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, motorbike-borne gunmen gunned down the BJP leader at Kanke Chowk here.

Reacting to the incident, Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta said, "The incident is unfortunate. I knew Anil Tiger personally. The killers would be caught soon." Alleging that law and order had collapsed in the state ruled by JMM-led coalition, BJP state president Babulal Marandi demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Marandi visited RIMS hospital, where Anil Tiger had been taken, to meet the family of the deceased.

"I am shocked by the news of BJP Ranchi rural district general secretary and former Zila Parishad member Anil Tiger ji being shot by criminals. Criminals are fearlessly attacking public representatives. The law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed, where neither public representatives nor common citizens are safe," Marandi posted on X.

Demanding the arrest of the killers, he added, "Taking moral responsibility for this incident, the Chief Minister should resign immediately." The BJP and AJSU Party urged people and traders of Ranchi to support the bandh in protest against "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state, according to parties' press releases. PTI SAN NN MNB