Bike-borne gunmen shoot BJP member to death in Patna

Patna, Sep 9 (PTI) Bike-borne assailants gunned down a BJP member outside a restaurant in the Bihar capital Patna in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Munna Sharma who was associated with the BJP for years.

“Munna Sharma was shot at by three unidentified bike-borne armed assailants outside a restaurant when he was waiting for an autorickshaw. The armed men fled the spot after the shooting," Patna Rural Superintendent of Police Raushan Kumar told reporters.

He succumbed to his injuries in a government hospital.

"Police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the gunmen. Forensic experts collected evidence from the spot. Officials are analysing CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused," he said.

Leader of the opposition in the assembly Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD claimed that the incident showed crime was flourishing under the NDA government in the state.

"The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has miserably failed to check the deteriorating law and order situation in the state," the RJD leader posted on X.

Union minister Chirag Paswan said it is a matter of serious concern.

"Law must be enforced strictly so that people cannot even think of committing crimes. I am sure that police will soon nab the accused,” said Paswan, also the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief. PTI PKD NN