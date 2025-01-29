Bike-borne law student dies in road accident in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A 24-year-old law student, riding a motorcycle, was killed on Friday in a road accident on the Modi Mill Flyover in southeast Delhi, after his bike collided with a school bus.

The accident took place around 3:30 pm in New Friends Colony. The deceased has been identified as Vinamra, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur. He was a third-year LLB student at Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

Police said that after the accident, Vinamra was rushed to Apollo Hospital by the bus driver and others. However, doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

The body has been preserved at the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem examination, police said.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The driver of the school bus, identified as Vijender, has been apprehended, officials said.

Police said there were no immediate eyewitnesses to the actual moment of impact. However, teams inspected the accident site and are analysing the position of the vehicles, skid marks and other physical evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Investigators are also examining whether speeding, negligent manoeuvring or any mechanical fault contributed to the accident. Statements of the bus staff and other persons present at the spot are being recorded, police said. Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ