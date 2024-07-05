Bike-borne man dies after being hit by tempo in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit by a tempo near GTB Enclave in Delhi's Shahdara on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nishant, they said.

Police said that the tempo driver was apprehended from the spot.

"A PCR call regarding an accident was received at GTB Enclave police station. On reaching the spot it was found that one bike was hit by a tempo. The person driving the bike died at the spot," a senior police officer said.

Police said that the accused driver Saddam (27), was nabbed and an FIR was registered. Investigation into the matter is in progress.