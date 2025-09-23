Bike-borne men fire shots at ex-serviceman's house in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Sep 23 (PTI) Unidentified men riding a motorcycle fired shots at the house of an ex-serviceman in Ramgharh Jhuggian village of Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Tuesday, police said.

The assailants fled immediately after the firing.

The incident occurred around 3 am when Satnam Singh, who was asleep at the time, woke up after hearing gunshots.

Upon switching on the lights, he heard motorcycles nearby. On checking outside, he noticed four bullet marks on the main gate of his house, the police said.

On receiving information, Garhshankar SHO Inspector Gangandeep Singh reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Speaking to reporters, he said all possible angles are being considered and the probe is ongoing. PTI COR CHS NB NB