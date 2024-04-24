Bike-borne robbers loot Rs 15 lakh from private company in Jaipur

Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne men looted Rs 15 lakh from a private company here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the C Scheme area under the Ashok Nagar police station area.

The unidentified robbers threatened two women working in the company with a gun, took out locker keys from a drawer and fled with Rs 15 lakh from the locker, said Assistant Police Commissioner (Ashok Nagar) Balaram.

Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the office is being scanned to identify the robbers, he said. PTI AG DIV DIV