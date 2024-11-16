Bike rider dies after being hit by truck in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A bike rider was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck coming from the opposite direction here on Friday, police said.

They said the victim's body was mangled and his head was severed due to the impact of the collision in the Gosaiganj police station area.

According to police, Guddu (26) of Ambedkar Nagar district was going towards Peedhi on the Tanda-Banda National Highway on a motorcycle when the truck coming from the opposite direction crushed him.

Police said it reached the spot on information and took the mutilated body, along with the truck and the bike, into custody.

Bhatmai police post in-charge Jitendra Yadav said legal action is being taken and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR KIS IJT IJT