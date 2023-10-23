Bike robbed on KMP Expressway near Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 23 (PTI) A man was robbed of his Enfield bike in Farrukhnagar on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway by three men when he stopped to answer a phone call, police said on Monday.

Mohit Kumar, the victim, works with a private company in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi industrial area, police said.

The incident happened Saturday evening when he was on his bike returning to Bhiwadi and stopped to answer a phone call.

"All of a sudden, three youths surrounded me. They threatened me and rode away with my bike," Kumar, a resident of Bawli village in Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, said in his complaint, police said.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar Police Station, they said. PTI COR VN VN