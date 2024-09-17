Bike taxi driver robbed in Gurugram, 2 held

Gurugram, Sep 17 (PTI) Gurugram police have arrested two people for allegedly robbing a bike taxi driver, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Manish Kumar and Ayush, police said.

According to police, the victim filed a complaint on Monday and said that he had gone to Begumpur after having received a ride from the Rapido app. When he reached near Baharampur Road, he found two youths standing there.

"When I refused to let both of them sit on my bike, they attacked me with a sharp-edged object. They fled with my bike and mobile phone," the complainant told the police.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Badshahpur police station. The accused were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The police recovered the stolen bike and a sharp-edged object from the possession of the accused. Further investigation is underway, police added.