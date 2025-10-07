Bike-taxi rider killed, passenger injured in accident in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) A bike-taxi rider was killed and his passenger critically injured after a speeding cement mixer hit their two-wheeler in the eastern suburbs here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) in Chembur on Sunday evening, an official said.

He said that the bike-taxi rider, Arvind Ashok Kolge, was crushed to death, while the passenger, Kaustub Dixit (30), sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the cement mixer managed to flee from the spot, the official said.

A case has been registered under section 106 (1) (culpable homicide but not amounting to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicle Act, and further probe is underway, he added. PTI ZA ARU