Bike taxi rider run over by water tanker in Delhi, driver at large

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old bike taxi driver died after being run over by a loaded water tanker near Kundan Nagar in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Sunday, police said.

The incident came to light around 3.30 pm when a PCR call was received at Geeta Colony police station reporting a fatal accident.

"A police team rushed to the spot and found a man lying beneath the rear tyre of a water tanker that was fully loaded," an officer said.

According to the police, no eyewitness was present at the scene when the team arrived. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim was riding his motorcycle and working as a bike taxi rider at the time of the incident.

"He was wearing a helmet, but his head had been completely crushed under the tanker's rear wheel, resulting in instant death," the officer added.

The deceased was identified as Jubair Ali, a native of Bagpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

A crime team was called to the spot to carry out a detailed inspection.

After completion of the legal formalities at the site, the body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

"The water tanker involved in the accident was found to be an authorised vehicle registered with the Delhi Jal Board. However, the driver of the tanker fled the spot immediately after the accident and is currently absconding," the police in a statement said.

Both the offending water tanker and the victim's motorcycle have been seized by the police for further investigation.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the tanker driver, the police said, adding that CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish responsibility.

A case is being registered in connection with the incident.