Bike taxis are back on roads in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) Bike taxis are back on the roads in Karnataka following the High Court's "balanced and thoughtful observations", said Karnataka Bike Taxi Welfare Association (KBTWA) president Adi Narayan on Thursday.

Uber, Ola and Rapido have brought back the bike taxi feature on their platforms.

According to Narayan, it would benefit over six lakh riders who were without income because of the ban on bike taxis.

State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy was not immediately available for comments.

Bike taxi operations had been suspended since June 16, following a single judge order prohibiting bike taxi services.

On August 20, the Karnataka High Court came down heavily on the state government's ban on bike taxis, calling its arguments against the service "thin" and legally untenable.

It also said the state cannot deny livelihoods by citing the absence of a formal policy.

Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who headed the bench, noted that bike taxis are permitted in at least 13 states across the country and have emerged as a lawful and essential mode of urban transport.

He observed that such services are not a luxury but a necessity, especially for affordable and efficient last-mile connectivity.

Rejecting the government's stance that the Motor Vehicles Act prohibits bike taxis, the court said, "A mere lack of regulation cannot be the basis for a blanket ban that deprives thousands of their right to work under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution." Speaking to PTI, Narayan said following the ban, many riders have been compelled to shift to irregular delivery jobs with lower and inconsistent earnings, creating rising debt and emotional stress.

"We faced severe financial hardship, including difficulties in paying school fees, rent, and vehicle EMIs, because of the ban," he added.

According to him, a delegation of the KBTWA had recently met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in the Parliament complex in New Delhi to raise concerns over the suspension of bike taxi services in Karnataka.

He said Gandhi had assured the delegation that he had already spoken to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and had also instructed the Congress leadership in Karnataka to urgently engage with the issue.

"He committed to ensuring that bike taxi riders' livelihoods are protected through a timely and clear policy framework that allows bike taxis to operate seamlessly in the state," Narayan said.

He also said Gandhi spoke to the Karnataka Transport Minister in their presence.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also present and expressed solidarity with the riders, he added. PTI JR KH