Biker arrested for creating scare for family travelling in car

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) A biker, in an inebriated state, who had created a scare for a couple with their baby and damaged their car in the city on Monday night has been arrested, police said.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Naveen Reddy (26), a bouncer in a pub in Koramangala.

Police said the incident occurred at Doddakannahalli Junction. Reddy intercepted the car in which the couple was travelling with a child.

The entire incident was filmed and has gone viral. In the video, the couple is heard screaming for help and telling the biker that they have a baby with them.

The biker damaged the wiper of the car and attempted to break the windshield as well.

The passersby who saw the ruckus on the road, caught Reddy and handed him over to the police. PTI GMS GMS SS