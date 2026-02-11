Biker death case: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to two accused

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted interim protection to two contractors against whom arrest warrants were issued in connection with the death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist who died after falling into an uncovered 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in West Delhi's Janakpuri recently.

Additional Sessions Judge Harleen Singh was on Tuesday hearing the anticipatory bail applications filed by the accused contractors, Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, against whom arrest warrants were issued, and ordered that no coercive steps would be taken against them till the next date of hearing.

In the order granting relief to Himanshu, the court said, "Let the applicant join the investigation on the aforesaid date and time, as undertaken by his counsel. Meanwhile, let no coercive steps be taken against the applicant till the next date of hearing." The counsel for Himanshu submitted in the court that his client had received a notice to join the investigation on February 9 but was unable to do so due to ill health.

He assured the court that the accused was willing to cooperate with the investigation and would appear before the investigating officer as and when required.

The defence undertook that both accused would join the investigation on February 11 at 10 am.The prosecution did not oppose the request that no coercive action be taken against the accused till the next date of hearing.

The court also granted relief to Kavish Gupta as similar contentions were made by his counsel seeking interim protection.

Taking note of the submissions, the court directed both accused to join the investigation at the specified date and time, and posted the matter for further proceedings on February 18.

Kamal Dhyani, an employee with a private bank in Rohini, was returning home on the intervening night of February 5-6 when he fell into the pit dug for a sewer project with his bike, suffering fatal injuries.

So far, two arrests have been made in connection with the incident, while three Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials have been suspended.

Delhi Police has arrested a sub-contractor, Rajesh Prajapati, and a labourer, Yogesh, who have been sent to judicial custody.

The sub-contractor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly withholding information that a biker had fallen into the pit, delaying police and emergency response.

Yogesh was arrested on Sunday for allegedly not informing the police or emergency authorities about the incident, and for misleading the victim's family when they came enquiring about him. PTI SKM DV DV