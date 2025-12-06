Biker dies after being hit by car in Noida

Noida, Dec 6 (PTI) A 32-year-old man, who was on his way to gym, died after being hit by a car in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, police said on Saturday.

Badalpur police station in-charge inspector Amit Bhadana said on Friday night, Kamaluddin lodged a complaint alleging that his brother Samayuddin (32), a resident of Bishnanauli village, was going to the gym on his motorcycle when a speeding car hit his bike.

Samayuddin was admitted to the hospital for treatment but due to his critical condition, he was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi, where he died during treatment, the police said.

The police station in-charge said a case has been registered and probe is underway.