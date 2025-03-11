Biker dies hitting pothole in south Delhi's Tigri; PWD, DMRC deny road jurisdiction

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A 37-year-old biker was killed in a crash when he hit the divider and his head the road, possibly swerving to avoid a pothole, in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said on Tuesday.

Police found Rashid Khan lying on MB Road near the Hamdard Hospital crossing with over an inch-deep gash to his head.

"The area is not under CCTV coverage. Initial investigation suggested that the motorist was riding at a speed, holding his helmet in his hand and pressing brakes to avoid sewage-filled water at another location.

"He lost his balance and fell into another sewage water-filled pothole which was six inches deep. He was unconscious, which may have proved fatal," the policeman investigating the incident said.

Khan was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead. His helmet was found at the accident site.

Police have filed a case several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 281 (rash driving), the officer said.

It is not yet known whether authorities responsible for the upkeep of the road were made party to the case.

Police sources said Khan had an approximately four-inch long and 1.5-inch deep gash on the left side of his forehead. It is suspected that he fell headfirst into the water-filled pothole and lost consciousness.

Police also suspect a collision with another vehicle may be behind the accident.

A PWD official said that the road is currently in the possession of DMRC.

"PWD has written many times to them (DMRC) for repair of roads, but things did not improve. A few days ago, PWD engineers were directed to get the roads repaired in their portion and to debit expenditure from DMRC," he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from DMRC said that the stretch of road does not fall under DMRC's jurisdiction.

"After verifying the matter, DMRC has confirmed that the area in question is not under our authority," he said.

Rashid Khan, who lived with his mother, was returning home when he met with the accident. He worked for a private company and earned around Rs 20-25,000 per month.