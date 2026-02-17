Biker held for celebrating with dangerous stunts in Delhi after India's cricket win over Pakistan

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A biker attempted dangerous stunts on a busy road in central Delhi to mark Indian cricket team's victory against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 world cup, following which he was detained by police, an official said on Tuesday.

A group of angry commuters even gathered around the biker once he stopped but police intervened and controlled the situation.

On February 15 at around 11:30 pm, police received information about a biker riding in a rash and negligent manner on Bada Bazar Road in Old Rajender Nagar, posing a serious threat to public safety, they added.

The rider was identified as Mohit Sharma, a resident of Old Rajender Nagar. The police personnel reached the spot and apprehended the rider along with his motorcycle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central District) Anant Mittal said.

During interrogation, Mohit disclosed that he was performing motorcycle stunts to celebrate India’s win over Pakistan in a cricket match, the official said.

“In his excitement, he rode the motorcycle on a public road without any regard for the safety of pedestrians and other road users,” he added.

Police also found that the rider was not wearing a protective helmet at the time of the incident. A large crowd gathered at the spot, and the situation turned volatile, with several individuals attempting to physically assault the rider out of anger over his reckless behaviour.

Sensing the possibility of mob violence, police promptly intervened, shielded the rider from the aggressive crowd, dispersed the crowd and safely escorted him from the area, the DCP said.