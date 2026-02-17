Biker held performing stunts to shoot reels in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A 22-year-old man in northeast Delhi has been arrested for allegedly performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle and harassing bus passengers to shoot reels for social media, police said on Tuesday.

The motorcycle did not even have a registration plate, they said, adding that the accused was identified as Tushar Puniya, a resident of Khajuri Khas.

According to the police, a video clip went viral on social media platform on February 16 in which a man was seen riding a motorcycle without a registration number plate and opening the doors of vehicles, including a DTC bus in moving traffic, posing a serious threat to public safety.

"Taking cognisance of the viral reel, a case was registered at New Usmanpur police station and further investigation was launched," a senior police officer said.

The officer said that a team was formed to identify and trace the accused. The team scanned CCTV footage from the area, analysed the viral video to identity of the biker. After efforts, the accused was traced and apprehended. The motorcycle used in the commission of the offence has also been recovered from his possession.

The police said the accused had removed the registration plate to avoid identification while performing the stunt.

In the video, he was seen dangerously manoeuvring the bike through traffic and abruptly opening the doors of multiple vehicles, endangering not only his own life but also that of other road users.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused was involved in similar incidents in the past, the police added. PTI BM BM NB NB