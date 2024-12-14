Biker injured after heavy machine falls on him from trailer in Mumbai; driver held

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) A motorcyclist sustained injuries after a heavy machine being transported on a trailer fell on him in the eastern suburbs here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The police have registered a case against the trailer driver for the accident that took place on the Eastern Express Highway at Vikhroli around 4.30 am, an official said.

The victim, Vipul Panchal (44), was heading towards Kandivali on his motorcycle when the driver of the trailer nearby lost control of the wheel, causing a heavy machine he was transporting to fall on Panchal, he said.

The official said locals rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital.

"The accident affected traffic on the highway for some time. We have arrested the trailer driver under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act for negligent driving and the Motor Vehicle Act," senior inspector Suryakant Naikwadi of Vikhroli police station said. PTI ZA ARU