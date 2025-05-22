Biker killed as uprooted tree falls on him

Bengaluru, May 22 (PTI) A biker has been killed after a tree got uprooted and fell on him, police said on Thursday.

The tree got uprooted following heavy rain, they added.

According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday in Koramangala. The victim, Moodali Giri (48), was riding a bike when the tree got uprooted and fell on him.

Immediately he was taken to the hospital but he died on the way, police said.

The pillion rider too sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

In the last five days, six people, including four in Bengaluru, have lost their lives in rain related incidents in Karnataka. PTI GMS GMS ADB