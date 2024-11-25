Biker killed by speeding truck in Mumbai's Lalbaug area

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck from the rear in Mumbai's Lalbaug area on Monday afternoon, resulting in traffic disruption on an arterial road for some time. a police official said.

Tipanna Shankat Appa, a resident of Dharavi, was on his way from Chinchpokli to Lalbuag when the accident took place on a bridge, the official added.

"He fell off the motorcycle on impact and received severe head injuries. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Truck driver Gamma Prasad Titer Parasad (52) was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. His medical examination is underway," the official said.

"Traffic on the bridge was disrupted for some time but resumed later. Probe into the case is underway," he added. PTI ZA BNM