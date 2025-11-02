Biker killed in accident in Delhi's Sonia Vihar

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A 41-year-old man died as he fell after his motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler and was subsequently run over by an unidentified vehicle in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on October 30 near Annapurna Mandir, they said.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding a road accident was received at Sonia Vihar police station. A team rushed to the spot and found two motorcycles lying damaged on the road.

A man, identified as Pramod Sharma, was found lying nearby in a grievously injured condition, they said.

Sharma was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a police officer said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the two motorcycles collided, and soon after the crash, an unidentified vehicle ran over one of the riders. The driver of that vehicle fled the spot after the incident," said the officer.

The body of the deceased was shifted to GTB Hospital for postmortem and an FIR was registered, the police said.

CCTV footage from the vicinity is being scanned to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved, the police officer said, adding efforts are underway to locate the accused. PTI BM KVK KVK