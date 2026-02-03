Biker killed in crash in Delhi's Dwarka; teen held for driving SUV without licence

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A 23-year-old motorcycle rider was killed while another man sustained injured in a collision involving two cars and a motorcycle in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area on Tuesday, police said.

The fatal accident was reported at Dwarka South police station at 11.57 am following which a police team rushed to the spot where two cars -- a private SUV and a cab -- and a motorcycle were in a pile-up, they said.

According to an official, the motorcycle rider -- identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23) -- suffered critical injuries in the crash and succumbed by the time police reached the scene. His body was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for postmortem examination, The cab driver, Ajit Singh, who sustained injuries in the incident, was rushed to Indira Gandhi International Hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable, police said.

During verification, it was found that the driver of the SUV -- identified as Akshatra Singh (19) -- did not possess a valid driving licence, and was subsequently apprehended from the spot, the official said.

"According to initial findings, the SUV was coming from the direction of a gurdwara, while the motorcycle was approaching from the opposite direction. Following the collision between the SUV and the motorcycle, the SUV went on to hit the cab parked on the roadside," he added.

A crime team was called to the spot to carry out a detailed inspection and forensic examination of the scene was conducted to ascertain the circumstances leading to the crash. All three vehicles have been impounded for further investigation, police said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further legal action is being taken. Police said they are also examining whether factors such as speeding or negligence contributed to the accident and are recording statements of witnesses present in the area.

CCTV footage of from nearby surveillance cameras is being scanned and further investigation is underway, they added.