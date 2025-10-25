Biker killed in crash with DTC bus in Delhi's Dayalpur

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A 55-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a DTC Metro feeder bus in north-east Delhi's Dayalpur on Saturday morning, police said.

According to officials, information about the accident was received around 10 am. On reaching the scene on Main Brijpuri Road, police found the victim, Asgar Ali, a resident of Mustafabad, lying dead.

The body has sent to the GTB Hospital for autopsy, and a forensic team has visited the scene to collect evidence, police said.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of BNS after apprehending the driver of the feeder bus, they said. PTI SSJ ARB ARI