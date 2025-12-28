Biker killed in explosion while carrying detonators

Sehore (MP), Dec 28 (PTI) A 20-year-old rider was killed when his motorcycle exploded in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sukhram Barela, was engaged in blasting work at wells and other locations. He was allegedly carrying a large quantity of detonators with him for work when the explosion occurred in the morning, area Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Roshan Jain, told reporters.

"The bike exploded when it reached near a grit blasting machine in Ramnagar," the SDOP said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is being conducted. PTI COR LAL NSK