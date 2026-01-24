Biker killed in hit-and-run accident in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A man riding a motorcycle was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Amethi-Durgapur road here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late on Friday evening near Sharda Sahayak Canal Division 5, they said.

An unidentified vehicle rammed into the motorcycle of Jai Prakash Singh, a resident of Piparpur, and he died on the spot, Station House Officer Shriram Pandey said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are underway to trace the unidentified vehicle using CCTV footage and other technical inputs," Pandey said.

Police said further investigation is in progress.