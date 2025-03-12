Biker killed in hit-and-run in Karnataka

Udupi (Karnataka), Mar 12 (PTI) A 29-year-old man lost his life, and another sustained serious injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Moolur on National Highway 66, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pratheesh Prasad, while the injured, Nihal Wilson (29), is undergoing treatment, they added.

The duo was travelling from Kaup to Padubidri in the coastal district of Udupi when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their two-wheeler on Tuesday night. The vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

Passersby alerted the police, following which emergency responders rushed the victims to a nearby hospital.

However, Pratheesh succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical assistance.

Nihal, who suffered multiple injuries, including a bone fracture, remains in critical condition, a police official said.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby establishments to identify the vehicle involved in the accident. However, no concrete evidence has been found yet, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.