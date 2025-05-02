Biker loses hand in BEST bus accident

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) A 35-year-old man riding a two-wheeler lost his hand in a road accident involving a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus in Mumbai's Andheri area on Friday, police said.

The accident took place at the Nelco signal around 9.25 am when the civic transport body's wet lease bus was going towards Mahakali caves from Agarkar chowk, an official said.

The injured man, Ismail Suratwala, is a resident of Mohammed Ali Road, he said.

"As the bus reached the signal, Suratwala, who was going on his two-wheeler, suddenly came on the main road from a bylane and hit the bus. Due to the impact, he fell down and lost his left hand as it got crushed under the rear wheel of the bus," the BEST official said.

He was rushed to a hospital in Andheri where he is currently being treated, he said, adding that the process to file an FIR was underway. PTI ZA NP