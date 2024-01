Sultanpur (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A 52-year-old man riding a motorcycle was crushed to death by a truck on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Road here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the Gosaiganj area of Sultanpur, they said.

The motorcyclist, Ram Pratap Pathak, died on the spot, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV RHL