Biker on way to celebrate Bhai Dooj killed by 'Chinese manjha' on UP highway

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) A 25-year-old biker died of a throat slit caused by a stray strand of 'Chinese manjha' on the Sitapur highway here, police said on Thursday.

Ravi Kumar Sharma was on his way to his in-laws' house for Bhai Dooj in Mohammadi with his wife as pillion rider, they said.

Sharma was rushed to the Government Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

Sharma was a native of Nagla Jaju village under Katra Police Station limits, he said.

Police said this was not the first such incident to have happened in the district.

In January this year, a police constable died of a deep incision in his throat caused by the glass-coated Chinese manjha near Azizganj.

A crackdown was launched against the sale of the already-banned kite string in the wake of that death.

In July, the district police seized more than 300 bundles of Chinese manjha and arrested several traders, an act that divided the traders' association.