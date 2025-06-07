Biker rammed by UP BJP leader's convoy car in Bareilly, rushed to ICU

Bareilly, Jun 6 (PTI) A car, part of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's convoy, had a collision with two motorcyclists on the Budaun Road in Bareilly city on Friday.

Sushil, 30, suffered severe injuries to his head, face, hands, and legs and was rushed to the Mission Hospital, where his condition remains critical. Yashpal, 28, was given first aid, Subhash Nagar Police Station SHO Dharmendra Singh said. Both are Etawah natives, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place in front of the Kargaina police outpost.

The traffic was halted to allow the deputy CM's convoy to pass and the two bikers reportedly tried to go through the convoy but were struck by a car that was part of the cavalcade, the SHO said.

Pathak was on a tour of Bareilly on Friday and was en route to MLA Dr Raghavendra Sharma's house after visiting the district hospital when the accident occurred.