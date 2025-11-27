Biker thrashed, dragged on car bonnet in UP's Saharanpur; probe underway

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A video of a road-rage incident between a biker and car occupants in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district surfaced on the internet in which youngsters were seen assaulting the motorcycleist and dragging him on the vehicle’s bonnet for nearly 500 metres, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Nagal–Tapri Road in the Dehat Kotwali area, and the exact day of the event is not known, police said.

Additional SP City Vyom Bindal told PTI that police have begun an investigation based on the viral video.

CCTV footage is being examined to identify the car and the attackers. A case will be registered under relevant sections, and strict action will be taken, he said.

In the video, the biker is seen travelling towards Nagal when a car approaching from behind asks him to move aside, police said.

A heated argument ensued, during which the biker allegedly referred to the car as a "tin box", angering the occupants. They then reportedly assaulted him, police said.

After the attack, as the car occupants attempted to drive away, the biker stood in front of the vehicle to stop them. The driver then accelerated, causing the victim to fall onto the bonnet, police added.

The car was driven at high speed for nearly 500 metres with the biker clinging on, before the driver applied sudden brakes, throwing him onto the road. The accused then fled from the spot, police said. PTI